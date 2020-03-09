Chong’s change of heart sets up summer loan battle for Man Utd starlet

Manchester United

Tahith Chong is set to sign a new five-year deal at Man Utd, shunning a move to Inter Milan, but his immediate future still appears to be a loan spell elsewhere

As recently as two weeks ago, Chong looked set to quit Old Trafford for an amount of compensation as his contract wound down with no prospect of him remaining at the club.

Inter had reportedly offered him £50,000-per-week to quit United, the club he joined as a teenager from Feyenoord’s academy, this summer.

Red Devils chiefs were ‘increasingly resigned’ to the Dutch Under-20 international heading to pastures new when his contract runs out this June.

Last-ditch talks were held in February although the talented 20-year-old seemed to have set his heart on quitting for the Nerazzurri, who overtook rivals Juventus in the race for his signature.

However, news on Monday from both England and the Netherlands has turned the story on its head, with Chong now set to sign a five-year contract extension with the Reds.

His agent, Erkan Alkan, told Dutch media outlet AD: “There was a lot of interest, we talked to big clubs, but Manchester United came up with a good plan for Tahith.

“He likes to stay with the club that brought him from the Netherlands.”

Reports claim Chong was unimpressed with Inter’s insistence that he spend next season on loan although it is also understood that United’s plan for him is exactly the same.

And whether those reports of a £50,000-per-week contract were right or not, he seems set to earn a 10-fold pay-rise from United and sign for a basic salary of £30,000-per-week.

But the question of where he goes on loan will need to be considered carefully in the summer, with the latest developments bound to spark a scramble among clubs looking to make their plans for next season.

Whereas some clubs see the Bundesliga as an ideal proving ground for their young talents, United prefer to keep their youngsters closer to home.

The most successful loan spell any of their players has had in recent times has been the one that Dean Henderson is currently enjoying at Sheffield United.

Axel Tuanzebe also did well at Aston Villa last season, so they could also be an interesting option if Chong is a player they think they could find a role for.