LASK v Manchester United team news

Manchester United will be without Anthony Martial when they take on Austrian side LASK in the Europa League on Thursday night.

United travel to Austria for the last-16 first-leg clash without the influential striker, who picked up an injury in the derby win over Manchester City on Sunday.

With Marcus Rashford still on the sidelines with a back injury, it means January signing Odion Ighalo will get another chance to shine in the United attack.

Ighalo got his first United goal in the last round against Club Brugge and will be hoping to be among the goals again this evening.

United are still without Paul Pogba as he battles back from an ankle injury that has seen him miss most of the season so far.

The boss has confirmed which Reds are available for tomorrow’s #UEL game, with updates on @AnthonyMartial and @PaulPogba 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 11, 2020

Thursday night’s game will be played in front of just 500 people because of the threat of the coronavirus, but at his pre-match press conference Reds boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is unaware of any plans to play the second leg at Old Trafford behind closed doors.

He also confirmed none of the United players have been tested to see if they have contracted the virus.

Despite the strange atmosphere his players will have to perform in, Solskjaer is not too concerned and says they will have to be professional.

“For us, we just have to do what we’re told and get on with the game if the authorities think that’s what we should do,” he said. “We are going to have to create our own atmosphere within the team, within the game.

“I am in no doubt that my players are focused and ready to perform, even if there are no spectators there.”

As for LASK, they will go into the game without Thomas Goiginger. The midfielder suffered a serious knee injury in their Austrian Bundesliga win over Mattersburg on Sunday and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.