Olympiakos v Wolves team news

Wolves have doubts over the fitness of Jonny and Adama Traore ahead of Thursday night's Europa clash against Olympiakos in Greece.

Despite wanting the game to be postponed amid fears over the spreading of the coronavirus, Wolves have been told they must travel to Athens to complete the last-16 first-leg fixture.

Wolves have not trained at the Karaiskakis Stadium ahead of the fixture, but will still make late tests on the fitness of Jonny and Traore, who have foot and shoulder issues respectively.

Traore could do with an operation to fix his shoulder issue, but Wolves are keen to delay that until the end of the season as they look to go as far as they possibly can in the competition.

The former Middlesbrough man terrorises defences with his pace and power and Nuno Espirito Santo will want him in his side against Olympiakos.

Excluding the duo, Wolves, who are also going well in the Premier League, have no other fresh injury worries to concern them heading into the tie.

The home side have injury issues of their own. Right-back Bruno Gaspar and keeper Bobby Allain are doubts with hamstring and calf issues respectively.

The game in Athens will be played with no supporters present as the virus continues to spread throughout Europe and Wolves defender Conor Coady, who will play in the game, has expressed concerns.

Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis has already tested positive for coronavirus, and Coady says his biggest concern is over his family catching the virus.

“You go home to your wives and kids after the game so that’s the priority,” Coady said. “We need to make sure it’s right when we’re going home.”

As fear continues to spread Wolves requested the game be postponed, just like Sevilla v Roma and Inter Milan v Getafe, but UEFA have said the tie must go ahead.