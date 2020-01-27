Lewis reports contradicted as Canaries push to sign promising winger

Norwich City are not in advanced talks with Crystal Palace over Jamal Lewis, but the Canaries are discussing a deal for Dudelange’s Daniel Sinani.

Contrary to reports elsewhere on Monday, The Pink Un state that no such advanced conversations between the two Premier League clubs are taking place over Lewis.

The Eagles were linked to the Northern Ireland left-back last week and Football Insider insisted on Monday that talks had reached an ‘advanced stage’.

Lewis was said to be open to leaving Carrow Road after losing his place in Daniel Farke’s line-up to Sam Byram.

The 22-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Saturday’s 2-1 FA Cup fourth round win over Burnley at Turf Moor and Farke reiterated his stance over ins and outs in the few days that remain before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Friday.

The German boss does not expect any departures in the closing days of the window.

However, having already completed the signings of Lukas Rupp and Ondrej Duda in this window, he also suggested there would be no more incoming transfers last week.

But there could be a slight change to that with news that talks are taking place to bring Luxembourg international attacker Sinani to Norfolk.

The prolific 22-year-old is seen as one for the future so may not see any first-team action this season even if the details of a deal with Dudelange can be ironed out this week.

Sinani has netted 43 goals and provided 27 assists in 95 games for Dudelange and found the back of the net 21 times in 26 outings across all competitions this term.

Sinani has also demonstrated his class in European competitions this season, scoring four and assisting one in five Europa League group games with two of those goals coming against Spanish giants Sevilla.

His current contract runs out at the end of the season and the Daily Mail claim he could sign a pre-contract agreement with Norwich if a transfer is not completed before the January transfer window shuts.