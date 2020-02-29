How many points can Norwich get over the next 10 games?

Norwich have given themselves hope of beating the drop, but how many points can they pick up between now and the end of the season?

The Canaries have been cut adrift at the foot of the Premier League for some time now, but following Friday night’s surprise home win over Leicester City, talk has quickly turned to Daniel Farke’s side pulling off the great escape.

So can it be done? One swallow certainly doesn’t make a summer and they are going to have to string together a fine run of results to have a chance.

However, four points away from Aston Villa in 17th, albeit having played a game more, does not seem too bad. It is all about points in the bag at this stage of the season, and the confidence gained from the win over the Foxes could push them on to even greater things.

It remains to be seen what points total will be needed to keep teams up this season. The magical number that is always bandied about is 40. However that is not always needed.

So let’s take a look at Norwich’s remaining fixtures to see just how many points they could get if they went on a good run.

Home form is going to be key and they have some crucial games coming up at Carrow Road. They could of course struggle between now and the end of the season, but this article is looking on the bright side and coming up with a points tally they could achieve if all goes well.

Sheffield United away. Despite the Leicester win, it is hard to see the Canaries getting anything here against a Blades side flying high. 0 points.

Southampton at home. This is a must-win. Saints have picked up of late but Norwich need the win and could get it. 3 points.

Everton at home. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are making a late push for Europe and are going well, but Norwich could get a draw from this one. 1 point.

Arsenal away. The Gunners are a work in progress but Mikel Arteta’s men will get the win. 0 points.

Brighton at home. Another huge game against a side also battling to stay up. A point apiece in this one. 1 point.

Watford away. Nigel Pearson’s men will be desperate for the three points themselves but Farke’s men can grind out a draw. 1 points.

West Ham at home. Yet another huge game and one both sides will need something from. Norwich to come out on top here. 3 points.

Chelsea away. Frank Lampard’s men could need the three points to cement a place in the top four and Norwich will struggle at Stamford Bridge. 0 points.

Burnley at home. The last home game of the season and all concerned with the club will be hoping they are still alive and fighting. Three points a must when considering the last game of the season. Burnley will have nothing to play for. 3 points.

Manchester City away. City may also have nothing to play for but will get the win. 0 points.

That makes 12 points from the last 10 games to move them up to 37 points and, depending on the teams around them, that could be enough.

Easier said than done of course but the win over Leicester has at least given the Canaries fans some hope.