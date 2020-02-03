Blades role works perfectly for in-demand Wilder – Deane

Sheffield United legend Brian Deane believes Chris Wilder has the perfect set-up that could see the manager stick with his beloved Blades.

The South Yorkshire outfit have amazed everybody since winning promotion back to the Premier League and currently sit sixth in the table after 25 games of the season.

After years in the wilderness of League One, Blades fan Wilder has led them back to the promised land of the top flight via the Championship and there still remains the remarkable yet realistic prospect of qualifying for Europe this term.

With success comes speculation, with the rumour mill already suggesting the 52-year-old could be a target for bigger clubs during the close-season.

Blades fans will be concerned they may lose their impressive boss but former striker Deane feels the backing Wilder gets from the board and supporters could be crucial if and when he makes a decision on his future.

Speaking exclusively to Clubcall, Deane said: “Even though he did hit the ground running, they (the owners) have been patient with him. They have enabled him to put his own stamp on the club.

“What he has to take into consideration is that if he goes somewhere else, he will have to build again and he might not get that time.”

Deane, who scored 93 goals in 221 appearances for the Blades over two spells, knows Wilder well after playing together at Bramall Lane under then manager Dave Bassett.

He feels the manager has done fantastically well to keep the team moving forward while sticking to his principles – even since making the step up into the Premier League.

There is no doubt clubs will test the water with Wilder to see if he can be tempted away but his former team-mate feels the Blades boss will have to think long and hard about leaving the club.

Deane added: “What he’ll have to think about is… will he get the time he needs? And will he get the same buy-in from the players? You have to bring in players who are hungry and if he (Wilder) doesn’t get that from his players, he will let them go.”

The Blades have another winnable game this weekend when they host Bournemouth at Bramall Lane. The reverse fixture took place on the opening weekend of the season and Wilder’s men claimed a late point.

After that, United will have a week off as part of the February Premier League ‘fixture-split’ before another two home games in the league when they entertain Brighton on February 22. and then Norwich on March 7.