Sheffield United boss reveals new deals in pipeline for top trio

Sheffield United

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has confirmed talks over new deals for John Lundstram, Enda Stevens and John Egan are progressing.

Lundstram, Stevens and Egan were key figures in the Blades’ promotion campaign last term and have continued to be vital members of Wilder’s squad in the Premier League.

Having recently announced John Fleck had signed a new deal, the club are keen to reward more of their stars with new contracts that should ensure they remain part of the Bramall Lane fabric late into their careers.

And, although there has been radio silence on the talks until now, Wilder has confirmed that all is well and things are on the way to being signed for the trio too.

“I believe there has been progress. Discussions between the players’ agents and the club are ongoing,” said Wilder ahead of United’s FA Cup fifth-round clash with Reading.

“It’s not always a quick process to get over the line, and I respect that the agents and the players want to get the best deal. But I don’t have any feeling that anyone wants to play their football elsewhere. If we did, we would act on that.”

Meanwhile, Wilder says he felt his squad did not need the so-called ‘winter break’ that all top-flight clubs were given from Premier League action in February.

The Blades played only three games in the month, beating Bournemouth and Crystal Palace and drawing with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 1-1 draw with the Seagulls on February 22 was their last match because Sunday’s scheduled clash with fellow promoted club Aston Villa was postponed because Dean Smith’s side were in the Carabao Cup final.

“I didn’t see any tired legs before the winter break and we’ve now got the Villa game to rearrange,” added Wilder.

United’s fixture secretary could be handed another headache should either the Blades or Manchester United progress in the FA Cup this week, meaning the March 21 date will have to be rearranged for later in the season.