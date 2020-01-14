Tottenham offered chance to re-sign striker Llorente

Tottenham Hotspur

Veteran striker Fernando Llorente has reportedly been offered to Tottenham on a short-term deal by Napoli.

Tottenham are understood to be scouring the market for a striker after confirming Harry Kane is unlikely to feature again this season.

The England captain ruptured a tendon in his left hamstring during the New Year’s Day loss to Southampton and has since undergone an operation to repair the issue.

Surgery went very well. First day of recovery starts now! #COYS pic.twitter.com/7fCdRY34Xp — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 11, 2020

Jose Mourinho admitted he is unsure when the hitman will be back in action and has even cast doubt over his availability for England at Euro 2020.

Spurs have played without a recognised striker for the two games since Kane sustained his injury with Lucas Moura and Dele Alli filling in.

Mourinho is lacking options for the centre forward role with teenager Troy Parrott the next in line, however, he isn’t ready to make the step up on a regular basis.

Reports in Italy claim that Llorente has been offered up to Tottenham to fill the void for the rest of the season.

Llorente left the north London club for Napoli in the summer, having spent one-and-a-half seasons with Tottenham, and he has hit three goals in 15 Serie A appearances, although only three of those outings have come from the start.

He notched 13 times in 66 appearances during his previous spell with the Premier League outfit and scored the decisive goal in their Champions League quarter-final victory over Manchester City last season.

It’s understood that Tottenham aren’t too keen on reuniting with the former Juventus striker and Mourinho is still looking at other options.

Talks have been held between Tottenham and AC Milan over the possibility of doing a deal for Krzysztof Piatek but they are yet to agree a deal.