Wolves boss Nuno confident of bolstering squad in January

Nuno Espirito Santo remains confident Wolves will land his transfer targets to boost their thin squad before the January window shuts.

Portuguese tactician Nuno is desperate to bolster his squad before the end of the month and the Premier League outfit are said to be in the market for a new defender and striker, having allowed one player from each department to leave in January.

Former Spain Under-21 international Jesus Vallejo, who joined from Real Madrid on a season-long loan last summer, only featured seven times in all competitions during the first half of the campaign before his temporary spell at Molineux was cut short on January 2.

Italy striker Patrick Cutrone, who arrived from AC Milan on a permanent basis last summer, has also failed to settle in England and he has been shipped out on loan to Fiorentina for the remainder of the season.

Those two departures have left Wolves light in terms of squad members and Nuno was forced to name three youth players on the bench for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United, highlighting how thin the squad is spread right now.

Wolves head to Manchester United on Wednesday for their FA Cup third-round replay and Nuno is sure the club will sign reinforcements before the end of the transfer window.

“I’m confident, I don’t think on ‘ifs’,” he said. “It’s very difficult for all the clubs. It’s a transfer window which isn’t the best one. Many players are involved in their teams. Sometimes you want a target and they are not available because they are playing.

“Sometimes you want things to move faster than they do. It’s a tough moment but we’re working on it.”

Reports have linked Wolves with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar, who has struggled for playing time this season and is expected to leave the Spanish outfit this month after making just nine La Liga starts.