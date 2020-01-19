Rose remains in Mourinho’s Tottenham plans

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho insists Danny Rose is still a part of his plans despite him not being involved in the last two games.

Rose sat out the FA Cup win over Middlesbrough and the 0-0 draw at Watford on Saturday, with youngster Japhet Tanganga playing at left-back instead, leading to fresh speculation that the player could soon be on his way from the club.

The 29-year-old recently said he would run his contract down at Spurs, which expires next summer, which could give reason for Mourinho to look at other options.

With the transfer window open until the end of the month there is also the possibility another club could come in and make an offer to take him away.

But by the way Mourinho is talking, he has no intention of letting Rose move on and would knock back all offers.

The Portuguese also cleared up why Rose was not involved on Saturday revealing the former Leeds United man was missing due to a back injury.

“Yeah, (he’s) part of my plans. Last match at home (Middlesbrough), a very offensive team, I wanted also to develop young players and give another chance to (Ryan) Sessegnon to play 90 minutes,” Mourinho said when quizzed about his absence.

“It’s the kind of game that Rose doesn’t need for his progression, he is already the player he is. And today he had a little injury in his back two days ago, and yesterday we made the decision to bring only fit players.”

Mourinho also revealed the decision was partially tactical as they knew they were in for a physical game against the Hornets.

Tottenham could still be in for a busy time before the closure of the transfer window though as there are question marks over a number of players, including Christian Eriksen, who remains a target for Inter Milan among others.