Tottenham rocked by Son fractured arm injury absence

Tottenham Hotspur

Share







Tottenham have confirmed that the influential Son Heung-min is facing "a number of weeks" on the sidelines after suffering a fractured arm at Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old South Korea international has been a key player in Spurs boss Jose Mourinho’s plans this season, especially with first-choice striker Harry Kane also a long-term absentee with a hamstring issue.

Son scored a brace, including an injury-time winner, at Villa Park on Sunday despite it emerging that he suffered the injury in a first-minute challenge with Ezri Konsa.

However, Spurs have now revealed that he will require an operation on his arm and the recovery process could take up to two months.

Son Heung-Min will undergo surgery and is facing a considerable spell on the sidelines after fracturing his arm against Aston Villa. A huge blow to Tottenham, who are already without Harry Kane until April. pic.twitter.com/RwC3ObRuWs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 18, 2020

A statement on the club’s website read: “Son Heung-min is to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm.

“Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks.”

Mourinho was not as optimistic about Son’s recovery time and feels he could be missing for the rest of this campaign.

He added in his Tuesday afternoon press conference: “I’m not going to count on him again this season.”

The news has come at the worst possible time for the north Londoners as they prepare for the Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig on Wednesday and Saturday’s Premier League trip to top-four rivals Chelsea.

Son has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, including at least once in the last five games so he will leave a huge void for Mourinho to fill.

The Portuguese tactician has only Brazilian Lucas Moura, January signing Steven Bergwijn and 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott at his disposal in forward positions.

Mourinho said last month that he does not believe Parrott is ready to make the step-up to become a main striker in the first-team, but he might have to hand him an opportunity now his options are further limited.