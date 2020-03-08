Mourinho takes aim at Ndombele after Clarets draw

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Tanguy Ndombele has had enough time to adapt to English football and now is the time to start producing the goods.

Ndombele joined Spurs from Lyon in a deal that could eventually be worth £63million but the midfielder has failed to establish himself in his first season with the north Londoners.

He was handed only his third Premier League start this year but attracted Mourinho’s ire after Tottenham were thoroughly outplayed in the opening 45 minutes by Burnley, who had gone ahead early on through Chris Wood.

Ndombele was taken off at half-time alongside fellow midfielder Oliver Skipp but Mourinho absolved the teenager of any blame, instead criticising the Frenchman before demanding more of a return from him.

Mourinho introduced Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura at the break and later claimed that Tottenham ‘did not have a midfield’ in the first 45 minutes of the 1-1 draw with the Clarets.

Skipp escaped the wrath of Mourinho, but Ndombele was told he should be doing more after joining Spurs in the summer.

“I know that the Premier League is very difficult, I know that some players take time, some players take a long time to adapt to a different league,” Mourinho said.

“But a player with his potential, with his responsibility, I think he has to give us more than he is giving us.”

The introduction of Lo Celso proved a masterstroke as the midfielder pick-pocketed Jay Rodriguez before laying off for Erik Lamela, who went over the trailing leg of Ben Mee inside the area.

In the absence of injured strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, Dele Alli coolly slotted home from the spot, sending Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope the wrong way, for his 50th Premier League goal.

Alli’s strike helped Tottenham avoid a third successive top-flight loss, but they were grateful for Eric Dier’s last ditch challenge denying Matej Vydra, who then saw a late strike saved at point blank range from Hugo Lloris.

Mourinho added: “I was expecting more in the first half but the second half was really good. I’m pleased with the reaction and pleased with the attitude.”