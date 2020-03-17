Spurs target surprise move for Man United outcast Smalling

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have been tipped to make a move for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.

Smalling fell out of favour at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and joined Roma on loan for the season in the summer transfer window.

The centre-half has become a key man for the Italian outfit, with his performances leading to England boss Gareth Southgate indicating he is considering recalling the defender, and they are keen to bring in Smalling on a permanent basis.

Smalling has previously revealed he would be open to joining Roma on a long-term deal although he may have the option of a move back to the Premier League.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho worked with the former Fulham man during his time as manager at Manchester United and is seemingly keen on a reunion.

Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Tottenham are interested in Smalling and are planning a move when the transfer window reopens.

Spurs are likely to face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Everton, while Roma are ready to launch their bid to sign the player outright.

United are demanding a fee in the region of £25million for the 30-year-old although they may increase that asking price for a Premier League rival.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new centre-half ahead of the transfer window as Jan Vertonghen’s future with the club remains unclear.

The Belgian defender is due to fall out of contract at the end of the campaign and has been linked with the likes of Inter Milan and Ajax, but a new deal with Spurs isn’t necessarily off the table yet.