Spurs eye deal for cut-price midfielder

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Marseille's Morgan Sanson, who may be available for a cut-price fee in the summer.

It is being reported in France that his current club Marseille are preparing to lower his asking price by around £10m to ensure he gets a move away and comes off their wages books.

The Ligue 1 giants are under pressure in France to raise money in an effort to avoid falling foul of Financial Fair Play rules and with that in mind his price appears to have fallen to around the £23m mark.

That is £10m short of what they turned down for the player last summer when a bid of £35m for him was knocked back as they sought to get as much money as they could for him.

The 25-year-old midfielder is wanted by almost everyone in the Premier League but Tottenham and West Ham are said to be leading the race for a player who is known for his all-action displays and and has scored five goals in 30 appearances for Marseille this season.

It is unclear what the transfer policy of Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will be in the summer and how much he will be handed to spend in an effort to strengthen his squad.

The finishing position of the club this term will also have an impact on who they can and who they cannot attract and a top-four Champions League spot would be a massive boost to Mourinho’s spending powers.

That is an unlikely senario, though, as when the season does get going again, and there is no set time as yet, Spurs find themselves seven points behind Chelsea in fourth spot.