Trio of Tottenham defensive targets emerge as Mourinho scours Europe

Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho is reportedly targeting a new centre-back as Spurs are this week linked to Eder Militao, Robin Koch and Dayot Upamecano.

Mourinho could be left wityh a gaping hole in his Spurs rearguard next season if, as currently it looks like will be the case, Jan Vertonghen leaves on a free transfer.

The Belgian defender, who can also operate at left-back, has been a regular in the first team since he arrived from Ajax several years ago.

His departure could mean Mourinho tries to sign two defenders to compensate although the latest transfer rumours suggest there are already several central defensive players on the club’s radar.

One of the freshest names to be linked to Tottenham is Militao, the Real Madrid defender who has been limited to just 13 senior club appearances in his first season in the Spanish capital.

Tottenham have drawn up a six-man shortlist for summer transfers which include #RealMadrid defender Eder Militao and #ValenciaCF midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia – reports #THFC #COYS https://t.co/EqnF6cgRfN pic.twitter.com/QXMMmaFNW2 — footballespana (@footballespana_) March 23, 2020

Real are believed to have paid £43.5million for him when he was snared from Porto last summer, while the fact that Manchester United were linked to Militao, when Mourinho was boss at Old Trafford, suggests there could well be an interest.

But reports that Tottenham ‘are ready to offer 40m euros to Real Madrid’ for his services appear questionable, with the Spaniards unlikely to sell for that figure.

And while London to Madrid has been a path well trodden down the years, the last player that Spurs actually signed from Real Madrid was Rafael van der Vaart 10 years ago.

A deal with more chance of being done could be for Freiburg’s Koch, who has emerged as a quality player in the Bundesliga over the past two seasons.

Area Napoli claim Spurs are in the hunt for the 23-year-old, who has also caught the attention of both Napoli and Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs would have little trouble in outbidding that duo and Freiburg’s 20million euros price-tag does not appear prohibitive.

Sport Bild reported Spurs to be in the race to sign Upamecano from Leipzig this week and the north Londoners have recently experienced how good the Frenchman is after he marshalled the defence that kept two clean sheets against Mourinho’s men in the Champions League last 16.

He has apparently told Leipzig officials he’s leaving and will most probably end up at a Champions League club – which Spurs look unlikely to be next season.