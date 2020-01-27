West Ham United move closer to signing Slavia Prague midfielder Soucek

Slavia Prague president Jaroslav Tvrdík has confirmed midfielder Tomas Soucek has been allowed to travel to West Ham United for a medical ahead of a January mov

Reports on Monday confirmed the Hammers are in talks with the Czech Republic international as they look to give manager David Moyes more options for the remainder of the season.

Soucek was voted the Czech player of the year, and he has already scored 12 goals in 26 appearances this season, with two of them coming in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan.

He signed a new five-year contract last summer after helping Slavia win the Czech league and cup double, but they are now set to let him leave for £16.8million.

Soucek also played a key role as the Czech Republic beat England 2-1 in a European Championship Qualifier in October.

He is now set to fly to England for a medical within the next 24 hours, and Tvrdík has wished him well for the future.

“The club released Tomas Souck for tests, health check and contract negotiations to West Ham United FC,” he tweeted.

“If the agreement was completed and all contractual cooperation fulfilled, it would be a record transfer in the Czech league. And Tomas would deserve it!”

West Ham have also enquired about loaning Kyle Walker-Peters until the end of the season, with Darren Randolph the only player to join them this month.

The Hammers failed with a £12million bid for Matty Cash, while Sampdoria’s Ronaldo Vieira is thought to be too expensive.

Soucek’s possible arrival at the London Stadium could not come at a better time, with West Ham losing three of their last four. They were knocked out of the FA Cup by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, while they entertain Liverpool on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Their run of fixtures does not get any easier, with Manchester City and another clash with Liverpool on the horizon.