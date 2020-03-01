Moyes vows to keep pressure off West Ham new boy

West Ham boss David Moyes is determined to keep the pressure off new boy Jarrod Bowen despite the winger's sparkling full debut against Southampton.

Bowen, a £20million deadline-day signing from Hull, scored the opening goal and put in a fine performance as the Hammers swept aside Southampton 3-1.

The 23-year-old was named man of the match after the victory that lifted West Ham out of the relegation zone.

But despite his immediate impact, Moyes insists Bowen should not be viewed as the player who will fire them to survival.

“Jarrod scored a great goal and for his full debut he did very well,” said Moyes. “I hope I know a bit about giving boys from lower league their opportunities. I don’t want him to have the pressure to be the one who has to perform.

“He’s someone who scores and who knows how to score. But there’ll be games that suit him and games that might not.”

Moyes says they want a top player for the next six or seven years and he will make sure he uses him “at the right times.”

Three huge goals ✅

Bowen showed real composure to lift the ball over Saints keeper Alex McCarthy and record signing Sebastien Haller restored their lead, following Michael Obafemi’s equaliser, with a superb piece of improvisation.

The Frenchman, who has struggled to live up to anything like his £45million price tag this season, leapt to challenge McCarthy for Michail Antonio’s cross.

Haller won that duel but the ball was heading into touch until he slid in to somehow squeeze it inside the near post.

The Hammers have dropped 22 points from a leading position this season, more than any other side, but Antonio ensured they would not be adding to that tally when he raced onto Pablo Fornals’ ball over the top and fired home the third.