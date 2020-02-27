Bowen believes he can fire Hammers to Premier League safety

West Ham United

Share







Jarrod Bowen says no-one at West Ham is sulking and the whole squad is focused on winning their relegation battle.

Bowen is having to settle in quickly in the capital following his January arrival from Hull City due to the Londoners’ precarious situation.

Monday’s hard-fought 3-2 loss at Liverpool means the Hammers head into Saturday’s crucial home game with Southampton still stuck in the bottom three, one point from safety.

David Moyes’ men haven’t tasted victory in the Premier League since New Year’s Day, losing five of their subsequent seven matches, and the situation is starting to look bleak.

West Ham splashed out in the winter transfer window to bolster their attacking options by bringing in Bowen, who had caught the eye with his goalscoring exploits in the Championship with Hull.

Bowen netted 18 times in 33 appearances for the Tigers before his £18million switch to the London Stadium and he is now hopeful of providing the goals to save the Hammers from the drop.

Bowen has had a taste of Premier League football in the past, making seven appearances for Hull in the 2016-17 season, but he’s yet to open his account in the top flight.

So far, Bowen has had to make do with coming off the bench for West Ham in the losses to Liverpool and Manchester City but might be handed his first start for the visit of Southampton.

With record signing Sebastian Haller struggling for form up front, Bowen’s contribution is likely to be pivotal to West Ham’s chances of beating the drop and he’s confident he won’t suffer the same fate of many a striker who have failed to make a successful transition from the Championship to the Premier League.

“I’m confident that I can score goals in the Premier League,” he told the Evening Standard. “The gaffer and the rest of the lads are equally optimistic that we can get out of this situation.

“No one is depressed or down. A lot of these players are experienced and know what is required.

“The first two games of my West Ham career were away at Manchester City and Liverpool. You dream of that kind of scenario as a kid, but they both came a bit quickly. It was a case of ‘welcome to the Premier League’.”