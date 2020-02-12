Wolves success down to hard work – Gibbs-White

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Share







Morgan Gibbs-White believes Wolves have enjoyed success over the past few years due to their work ethic.

Wolves sit ninth in the top-flight standings as they prepare to return to Premier League action against Leicester on Friday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s welcome Leicester to Molineux knowing that a victory would move them up to sixth ahead of their rivals playing over the weekend.

After a slow start to the 2019-20 campaign, which saw them fail to win any of their opening six games, the West Midlanders have managed to steady the ship.

Many questioned whether they would be able to balance their commitments in the league with a campaign in the Europa League but they have so far managed to prove those doubters wrong.

The men in gold and black side are through to the last 32 of the Europa League and could still make a late push for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Victory over Leicester, who currently sit third, would send out a message to their rivals and Gibbs-White insists they are confident of getting a positive result.

He feels Wolves’ work ethic sets them apart from many others in the division and has allowed them to reach their full potential on the pitch.

“As well as all the talent we’ve got and the potential we’ve got, I feel like we are one of the most hard-working teams and organised teams in the league,” said Gibbs-White.

“So, we’ll be going into the game with confidence, wanting to win the game – while bearing in mind it’s going to be a tough game. I feel like we have the desire and hard work to pull through the game.”

Wolves recently returned from a warm-weather five-day training camp in Marbella and should be recharged and raring to go on Friday.