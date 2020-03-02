Jimenez says Wolves will keep pushing for Champions League spot

Raul Jimenez says Wolves "want to keep doing the same" as they push for a place in next season's Champions League.

Jimenez was on the scoresheet on Sunday as Wolves claimed a 3-2 win at Tottenham, bouncing back from Thursday’s Europa League defeat at Espanyol by the same scoreline.

Despite that defeat in Barcelona, the Molineux-club are through to the last-16 of Europe’s second-tier competition and are set to take on Arsenal’s conquerors Olympiakos.

Unlike so many before them, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have managed to mix competing at home and abroad, finding a formula to combat the rigours of playing Thursday and Sunday.

While looking good in Europe, Wolves now sit sixth in the Premier League following Jimenez’s winner in Sunday’s success, level on 42 points with fifth-placed Manchester United.

Chelsea hold the all-important last Champions League spot with 45 points but there is uncertainty as to whether finishing fifth will actually be enough for clubs, with no final confirmation on Manchester City’s future, with their appeal set to be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Despite limited tinkering, Nuno’s side still look fresh and it was only when he changed things up against Espanyol that they seemed to be in difficulty.

The verve with which Wolves played on Sunday was certainly impressive and Jimenez says the squad believes they can continue their push on both fronts during the run-in.

“I think we deserved this,” Jimenez told the club website. “We are working for this, we are making things different to make this club big, to put this club be where it has to be.

“We have a lot of difficult matches ahead, but I think we can manage them, and we can win them.

“We are very proud of ourselves, of the team and we want to keep doing the same.”