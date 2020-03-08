Nuno calm as Wolves drop points in Seagulls draw

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is not thinking about his side’s Champions League hopes after crucial points were dropped against Brighton.

Wolves’ top four hopes suffered a blow following a sluggish goalless draw against the Seagulls, who are battling to stay in the Premier League, and they have now played a game more than Manchester United and Chelsea.

Leander Dendoncker wasted their best chance late on when he fired over, while Solly March blazed over in Brighton’s only serious opening.

But despite missing the chance to crack the top four boss Nuno Espirito Santo denied it was on his mind, and instead he turned his focus to their next assignment in the Europa League.

Apart from the manner of the performance, Nuno claimed not to be too disappointed and says they are taking their push for the top four game by game.

The Wolves boss says they will analyse the Seagulls game with a view to improving for the clash with Olympiacos on Thursday, which Nuno says will be a ‘big challenge’.

“It’s about what we wanted to do. We expected this kind of game and we must find balanced situations, mainly in our wide areas,” he said.

“It’s not about getting used to it (being frustrated at home), we know our opponents, we should have done better. Thursday is another challenge and it’s always the same process.”

Meanwhile, Graham Potter insisted Brighton must be humble enough to accept their point at Wolves.

The Seagulls moved two points clear of the Premier League’s bottom three after a gutsy 0-0 draw at Molineux

It was their first clean sheet since December – the last time they won a game against Bournemouth.

Brighton nullified sluggish Wolves leaving Potter pleased.

He said: “Over the course of the game we deserved the point. It’s a point at a team chasing the top six and we have to be humble enough to accept that as well.”