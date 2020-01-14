Olmo a no-go for new Barcelona boss Setien

Reports in Spain claim new Barcelona boss Quique Setien has abandoned plans to sign Dinamo Zagreb ace Dani Olmo.

Barcelona confirmed the appointment of former Real Betis boss Setien late on Monday night after parting company with Ernesto Valverde.

With almost half of the January transfer window gone, Setien must get down to work quickly if he wants to enhance his squad at the Camp Nou.

Olmo was understood to be a top target for Valverde and reports emerged earlier this month suggesting an approach had been made.

However, Dinamo Zagreb rejected that initial attempt to snap up the exciting winger as they look to press on for the league title in Croatia.

The Blaugrana were expected to return with improved terms over the next few weeks but the latest reports claim they are moving on to other targets.

The 21-year-old was born in Terrassa, Spain and was part of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy from 2007 to 2014 before moving to Zagreb.

After a couple of seasons with Dinamo Zagreb II, he stepped up to the first team in 2017-18 and has emerged as one of the brightest talents on the continent.

The likes of Tottenham and Liverpool have previously been linked with his services but Barcelona were hoping to tempt him back to the Catalan capital.

It’s not yet clear what Setien’s plans are in the transfer market this summer but a striker could be high on his list of targets following the injury sustained by Luis Suarez in the Spanish Super Cup.