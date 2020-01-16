Xavi reveals reason behind Barcelona snub

Xavi says he turned down the chance to take over at former club Barcelona because it came “too early” in his coaching career.

Barcelona confirmed the appointment of former Real Betis boss Quique Setien after parting company with Ernesto Valverde on Monday.

Reports claimed that Xavi was their preferred option but he turned down their advances to stay on as manager of Al Sadd.

Xavi took charge of the Qatari outfit in May 2019, having made 115 appearances for the club, and he led them to the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League.

The 39-year-old did hold talks with Blaugrana chief executive Oscar Grau and sporting directory Eric Abidal earlier this week but decided against accepting their offer.

Xavi said: “I did not agree to this offer, especially as it is too early for me to coach Barcelona. But it will still be my dream to coach the team in the future.”

He has been touted as a future Barcelona manager by several his former colleagues, including ex-boss Pep Guardiola.

Setien, who signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, is regarded by many as a short-term fix for the Catalan giants who are expected to return for Xavi in near future.

Xavi was handed a two-year deal by Al Sadd and could head back to Camp Nou in some capacity once that contract comes to an end in 2021.

The former Spain international is a graduate of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy and helped his boyhood club to win 25 pieces of silverware during his playing career.