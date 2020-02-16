Barcelona still waiting for green light on striker – Amor

Barcelona

Guillermo Amor, Barcelona's director of institutional relations, says the club have yet to find out whether they can sign a striker as emergency cover.

Spanish champions Barcelona are in the midst of an injury crisis in the attacking department following the news France international Ousmane Dembele with be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

The 22-year-old has joined Uruguayan Luis Suarez on the treatment table and the Catalans were forced to add Rey Manaj, who signed for the club’s B side in January, to their squad for Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Getafe.

With the lack of options in the final third, Barca have been in talks with the Spanish football authorities as to whether they will be allowed to sign a contracted player this month in an emergency deal.

Several names have been linked with a switch to the Camp Nou, including Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose and Real Betis’ Loren Moron, but Amor has revealed the club have yet to hear anything from the RFEF.

“A lot’s been said but we still don’t have the green light from the RFEF to sign,” he was quoted as saying by sport.es. “We’ve still not received anything official. If we do, the club will take the decision that has to be taken.

“First we have to see if we get authorisation. What’s clear is that the club’s been working on this a lot. We work every hard day, analysing and improving and, when the moment comes, we will do what’s best for the club. That’s not in doubt.”

Getafe’s Angel Rodriguez has also emerged as a candidate to join Barcelona in recent days and his strike in the 2-1 loss to the Catalans has boosted his chances.