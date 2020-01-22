Bale set to see out contract in Madrid

Real Madrid

Gareth Bale's agent has confirmed the Welshman has no plans to leave Real Madrid and will see out the remainder of his contract at the Bernabeu.

Speculation has surrounded Bale’s future over recent months and he came close to joining Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning last summer only for talks to breakdown at the 11th hour.

The January transfer window has brought a fresh wave of transfer talk surrounding Bale, with a return to former club Tottenham having been mooted in certain quarters.

However, Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, has now moved to quash those rumours by insisting the 30-year-old is in no hurry to leave Madrid and he intends to see out the final two-and-a-half years of his contract with the club.

Speaking about Bale at the Association of Football Agents meeting in North London, Barnett said: “He’s got another two and a half years left on his contract, and he’s fine. He will be there, everything will be fine.

“That’s what I’ve always said. I’ve never deviated from that.”

One reason why Bale is seemingly in no hurry to leave Real is that he is reportedly earning £350,000 per week after tax, which makes negotiating a permanent transfer or even a loan move difficult.

A temporary switch had seemed the most likely option for Bale at one stage, but Barnett feels a player of his client’s quality should not be considered for such a move.

“Things could change but loans are ridiculous,” Barnett added. “Not many clubs can afford him anyway. He’s happy, and hopefully, [he can] win a couple more things with them.

“He’s one of the best players on earth, why would he go somewhere on loan? That’s ridiculous.”