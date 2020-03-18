Milan ready to resist all offers for Hernandez

AC Milan

AC Milan have no intention of allowing Theo Hernandez to depart in the summer.

The Rossoneri forked out €20million to sign the 22-year-old left-back from Real Madrid last summer and Hernandez has since established himself as a key man at the San Siro.

The Frenchman has managed 22 appearances in Serie A and proven to be an important player as he has weighed in with five goals.

Milan may well be forced into selling some of their star men in the upcoming summer window as they once again bid to reshape their squad, but the Corriere dello Sport say they intend to keep Hernandez unless a huge bid comes in.

Italian rivals Napoli and German outfit Bayer Leverkusen were both linked with Hernandez prior to his move to Milan and the duo may have retained an interest after missing out last year.

Hernandez is now rated between €40m and €50m by the Milan hierarchy, so they would be in line to make a hefty profit if they were to sanction a sale, but for now it seems they want to keep hold of the defender, while the player himself is understood to be happy at the club.

Milan could well be set for a summer of upheaval and it remains to be seen if Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be offered the chance to stay on.

Keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could be sacrificed and captain Alessio Romagnoli may also be available if the right bids come in, but Milan look to be prioritising keeping Hernandez at the club.