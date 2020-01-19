Marotta confirms Inter in talks for Tottenham’s Eriksen

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has revealed the Italian club are in negotiations with the agent of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Denmark international Eriksen has entered the final six months of his contract and is free to speak to clubs outside of England about potentially joining on a free transfer in the summer.

The 27-year-old is keen to leave Spurs, bringing his seven-year stint with the club to an end, and there are said to be several top European teams that are interested in acquiring his services.

Recent reports have linked Inter with a January move for the midfielder, meaning Tottenham would get some money instead of nothing at the end of the campaign, but Jose Mourinho claimed this week that the Nerazzurri had not made a bid for the player.

The Spurs boss then hit out at coach Antonio Conte for speaking about Eriksen earlier in the week, telling reporters: “I think we coaches should all behave in the same way in relation to transfers.”

However, Marotta has now come out and confirmed Inter are in talks to sign the Dane although the chief executive admitted a deal is far from certain due to the high interest.

“We’re in talks with Eriksen’s agent but there are many clubs interested in him,” he was quoted as saying by the Standard. “Eriksen is from Tottenham, he is not a player of ours. We know that [his contract] is due to expire.

“From here to say that Eriksen will arrive in January or June, a lot can happen. There is so much competition.”