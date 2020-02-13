Inter Milan way off the best – Conte

Inter Milan

Share







Antonio Conte has claimed Napoli have the next best squad in Serie A behind Juventus after watching them beat his Inter Milan side on Wednesday night.

Inter may be battling it out with Juve and Lazio for the Serie A title this season but Conte believes they are still some way off becoming one of the best sides in Europe.

The Nerazzurri coach was speaking to the media after Napoli wrapped up a 1-0 win at the San Siro in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg, and he was far from happy.

Conte admits that the stunning fightback against AC Milan at the weekend may have taken something out of his players, but he did freshen the side up with five changes and was not looking for excuses.

The Italian is now hoping they can learn from the defeat although it is surprising to hear the former Chelsea boss suggest Napoli’s squad is stronger than his own.

It could be a nudge to the powers-that-be that more investment is needed although they have not been shy in getting the cheque book out since his arrival.

🎙️ | COACH CONTE "We need to take lessons from games like this one in order to grow" 🗣️ Antonio #Conte's thoughts after #InterNapoli 👇#CoppaItalia #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵https://t.co/WcVqv92yZ0 — Inter (@Inter_en) February 12, 2020

“I’d say that, after Juventus, Napoli have the most impressive squad in Serie A,” Conte said. “Gennaro Gattuso was smart to sit back, wait and go on the counter. We had the chances and it would’ve been a fair result if we had played out a draw.

“When you’re up against defensive teams like this, you have to move the ball around faster and create spaces.

“We are at the start of this journey, so if some think we are at the same level as a side that was at the top for many years, then I say we’re a long way off and have to use these defeats to improve.”