Juventus chief happy with Sarri and cools Pep talk

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli says the Old Lady are very happy with head coach Maurizio Sarri, cooling talk of a move for Pep Guardiola.

Sarri has had his critics since taking charge of the Bianconeri in the summer, but the fact remains they still sit top of the Serie A standings and are through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

For now, the powers that be in Turin seem happy with the current situation but there is a chance that could change over the next few months.

The words of President Andrea Agnelli from this afternoon's radio interview in Italy. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 24, 2020

The race for the Scudetto is very tight with Inter Milan and Lazio right in the mix, while they must negotiate a way past Lyon in Europe. Only at the end of the season will Sarri be judged.

“We are very happy with Sarri,” Agnelli said. “Things are set up for three years, the strength of his ideas will come with their continuation in time, and this is the priority.

“The first half of the season has been excellent, we are first in the standings and we passed the Champions League group stage in first. I will evaluate the season at the end, thinking that I can win in February is foolish, but being first today is a good starting point.”

It is not stopping rumours suggesting that Juve could make an approach for Guardiola, who has been linked with a move away from Manchester City after they were hit with a two-year ban from European football.

Guardiola has said he will stay no matter, but that could change if the ban stays and a club like Juve made an offer.