Lazio linked with double striker swoop

Lazio

Lazio are reported to be lining up a double swoop for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura.

Lazio have been the surprise package of Serie A this season and are currently the closest challengers to Juventus in the race to win the Scudetto.

Whether they get the chance to pip the Bianconeri to the title remains to be seen, as the coronavirus continues to cause chaos through the world, with Italy being one of the hardest hit.

Even so, Lazio will be keen to build on what has been a successful campaign and they are already lining up new signings for the next campaign.

Chelsea striker Giroud is one of them and it is not the first time he has been heavily linked with with a move to the Stadio Olimpico.

Olivier Giroud is so underrated.. the technique on that left foot 🤯 pic.twitter.com/W0KcWYuo0D — FootTwo (@footietwo) March 17, 2020

There was talk of a January swoop although the deal failed to materialise and the Frenchman remained at Stamford Bridge.

However, he looks certain to leave the English Premier League side at the end of the season and there will be no shortage of interest in him, especially considering he will be out of contract.

Serie A rivals Inter Milan have also been expressing an interest for some time, but reports in the Gazzetta dello Sport believe Lazio remain in the box seat to get a deal done.

As well as making a move for Giroud, Lazio are also said to be keen on Milan’s Bonaventura, who will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old is out of favour after making just nine starts this season and would jump at the chance of a fresh start.