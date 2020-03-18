Manchester United face more teenager frustration as Bellingham ‘chooses’ German club

Man Utd will lose out on a second top talent in just a few months as Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to join Erling Braut Haaland at Borussia Dortmund.

Birmingham City midfielder Bellingham has already made his mind up over where he wants to play next, according to Sport Bild.

The German newspaper state he has already rejected Bayern Munich in favour of their Bundesliga rivals – and that will come as a major blow to United officials who had laid out the red carpet for him and his family earlier this month.

The precocious 16-year-old midfielder was given permission by Blues to visit some of the clubs furiously jostling for his signature, and there were rumours he even missed a first-team game to go to Germany.

Bellingham was pictured in the back of a car driven by his father coming out of United’s training ground a day after the club’s 2-0 Premier League home win over Manchester City.

It was later reported the whole Bellingham family received a tour of the facilities and even met legendary ex-Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson as part of the charm offensive.

Only last week it was reported that Bellingham had been “blown away” by the visit to Carrington

However, it seems the lure of Dortmund, which also proved too much for Haaland when he left Red Bull Salzburg in January, has been hard to resist.

And what will leave United officials shaking their heads is the reported fee Dortmund will pay to snatch the Englishman – just £12million initially – significantly less than the £30million tag the UK media had suggested.

Dortmund may have accepted certain conditions that no other club would, such as a hefty sell-on clause or a future release clause in any deal, as they are understood to have done to land Haaland.