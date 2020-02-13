Ospina confident Napoli can salvage their season

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina believes his side can have have a positive end to the season despite hugely underachieving so far.

Going into the 2019-20 season, the Partenopei looked the most likely side to end Juventus’ domination of Serie A and win the title.

However, turmoil on and off the pitch has contributed to a diabolical season which has seen them fall way short of challenging.

Sunday’s 3-2 home loss against relegation-threatened Lecce leaves Napoli 11th in the table after 23 games.

Carlo Ancelotti departed in December and was replaced by former AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso.

Since taking over, the ex-Italy international has overseen three wins and five losses in hid eight Serie A games.

The Coppa Italia might prove to be the light at the end of the tunnel however, as Fabian Ruiz’s second-half goal was enough to defeat Inter Milan 1-0 at the San Siro in the first leg of the semi-final on Wednesday.

Speaking after the game, former Arsenal keeper Ospina says there is still a lot to play for going into the final stages of the season.

“It’s been a difficult season so far but there are still points up for grabs and plenty of games to play,” he said. “We have a lot of quality.”

As well as the Coppa Italia, Napoli could look to the Champions League as a beacon of hope.

They finished second behind Liverpool in the group stage and are one of just two sides to defeat them across all competitions this season after defeating them 2-0 at the Stadio San Paolo in September.

Barcelona are their opponents in the round of 16 with the first leg being at home on February 25.