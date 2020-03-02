Sassuolo facing Berardi battle amid Premier League interest

Italian outfit Sassuolo could face a fight to keep hold of attacker Domenico Berardi as Premier League club Arsenal have been linked.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is expected to be handed a significant war chest in the summer transfer window after replacing Unai Emery during the current campaign.

A new holding midfielder will be a priority, but Arteta could be on the hunt for a new striker if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departs and it seems as if Neroverdi hotshot Berardi has caught his eye.

The 25-year-old Italy international came through the Sassuolo youth ranks and has spent his entire career with the Emilia-Romagna outfit.

Berardi has nine goals in 19 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo this term and according to Italy’s Calciomercato the Gunners are seriously considering a summer swoop for the Italian star.

The forward is under contract with until 2024 however, and Sassuolo’s asking price – believed to be in excess of €50million – could be a problem for the Gunners.

Such a figure is unlikely to put Arsenal off a move if Aubameyang does leave in a big-money deal, but if they manage to tie the Gabon striker down to a new contract themselves, a move for Berardi would probably be off the table.

