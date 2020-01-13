Sheridan provides positive assessment of Klimala

Former Celtic forward Cillian Sheridan says the club will be pulling off a real coup if they complete the signing of striker Patryk Klimala.

Klimala is believed to have flown to Glasgow to complete the finer points of a deal that will bring him to Parkhead from Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Born in Swidnica, Silesia, the 21-year-old came through the ranks at Legia Warsaw before joining Jagiellonia Bialystok in 2016.

A season on loan at Wigry Suwalki helped iron out some flaws and this term he has scored seven goals in 17 Polish league games.

Fast, hard working, confident. Given chances will score. Trust the professional scouts! https://t.co/sRaitckZyJ — Cillian Sheridan (@CillianSheridan) January 13, 2020

That tally has been enough to see him earn a call-up to the Polish under-21s and he is now close to signing for Celtic.

Neil Lennon has been in the market for a new striker to boost their ranks this month and having last week been linked with Le Havre forward Tino Kadewere, look to be closing on Klimala.

With Odsonne Edouard expected to leave for a bigger European club in the summer, a deal for the Jagiellonia man will give him six months to settle in Glasgow.

Sheridan spent a couple of seasons in Poland at Jaga and came across the youngster during his time playing for the Ekstraklasa outfit.

When asked about his former team-mate by a fan on social media, the 30-year-old replied positively, posting: “Fast, hard working, confident. Given chances will score. Trust the professional scouts!”

A fee of £3.5m being talked about and Sheridan’s comments suggest Celtic could be about to pull off a coup with the signing of Klimala.