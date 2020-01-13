Wantaway Spurs star to play against Boro

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed wantaway midfielder Christian Eriksen will play against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Denmark international Eriksen has spent the last six-and-a-half years with Spurs, but it appears his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium may be coming to an end, as he is out of contract in the summer and has made no secret of his desire to move on.

Inter Milan have been heavily linked with making a move for the 27-year-old this month and Spurs appear to be open to the idea of selling him now, rather than risk losing him on a free during the summer.

Indeed, the suggestion was that Eriksen might have played his last game for Spurs following Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League and his relationship with the club’s supporters appears to have soured following some abject displays.

Eriksen was booed off after Saturday’s match, but Mourinho has now confirmed the former Ajax star will figure against Middlesbrough in Tuesday’s FA Cup third-round replay due to Spurs’ ongoing injury concerns.

“He plays tomorrow,” Mourinho told reporters. “After that I have a match on Saturday and maybe he plays Saturday, again I cannot tell you much more than that.”

Mourinho, who refused to be drawn on Eriksen’s future at the club, did concede that the transfer speculation has contributed to the midfielder’s underwhelming form over recent months.

“If you ask me if I think this is the best Christian I have to be honest and say no,” Mourinho conceded.

“If you ask me if I know the reasons, I am not an idiot, I am in football for many years and know clearly a player in this situation is not a player that is even if he wants.

“I am not blaming or criticising the player, I am just saying it is normal a player in this situation doesn’t perform at the highest level.”

Spurs have failed to win any of their last four games across all competitions, but a victory over Boro would set up a fourth-round tie at Southampton later this month.