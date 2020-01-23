Lennon confident of swift Frimpong return

Celtic

Neil Lennon has allayed fears that Jeremie Frimpong suffered a serious injury during Celtic's Scottish Premiership victory at Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Dutch youth international Frimpong was stretchered off with just four minutes of Celtic’s 3-1 victory at Rugby Park left to play after appearing to sustain a knee injury following a challenge by Killie midfielder Alan Power.

However, Lennon provided a positive update on the right-back after the match, revealing that the injury does not appear to be as serious as first feared, although he will be assessed further over the coming days.

“It looks like it’s hopefully just a bit of bruising,” Lennon told Sky Sports. “I don’t think there’s a fracture there at the minute, but we’ll see how it reacts tomorrow.

“It was a heavy challenge. He got caught on the follow through, so we’ll have to asses him over the next couple of days and hopefully he’ll be okay for the weekend.”

Celtic certainly won’t want to lose Frimpong for any period of time, with the 19-year-old having established himself as a first-team regular since arriving at Parkhead from Manchester City last summer.

Frimpong has featured 16 times across all competitions for Celtic and has also contributed two goals in their victories over Hibernian and Aberdeen.

Wednesday’s latest win at Rugby Park, coupled with Rangers’ 1-0 triumph over St Mirren, means it is as you were in the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic holding a two-point lead over their Old Firm rivals, who have a game in hand.