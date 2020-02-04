Morton striker tips Celtic youngster Welsh for the top

Celtic

Share







Greenock Morton's John Sutton is backing Celtic youngster Stephen Welsh to have a bright future having had first-hand experience of how good he is.

Welsh spent the first half of the campaign on loan in the Scottish Championship with Morton, making 18 appearances across all competitions.

A defensive injury crisis, and the failure to re-sign Filip Benkovic on loan, caused the Bhoys to recall him last month and he was thrust into the limelight on Sunday, making his debut at Hamilton.

The 20-year-old impressed with his composure at New Douglas Park, making it through 76 minutes before being replaced by Tom Rogic.

Celtic ran out 4-1 winners and Welsh will hope to keep his place for Wednesday’s trip to Motherwell.

Sutton previously played at Fir Park and has plenty of experience when it comes to battling against some of Scotland’s best central defenders having plied his tried north of the border for the majority of the time since joining Raith in 2003.

The 36-year-old worked with Welsh on a daily basis during their period together at Morton and has no doubts in the Scotland under-19 international’s potential to make it to the top.

“He’s still young, so you’d hope that he’ll still get a little bit quicker, a little bit stronger, be able to jump a little bit higher,” Sutton told the Herald Scotland. “The more he plays first-team football, the more experience he is going to get too.”

He added: “I saw bits of the Hamilton game and it wasn’t really a surprise to see him make the step up and do so well and look so comfortable.”