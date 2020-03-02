Celtic eager to tie Edouard down to long-term stay

Celtic have reportedly opened negotiations with Odsonne Edouard about signing a new contract with the reigning Scottish champions.

France Under-21 international Edouard has been in sensational form for Celtic this season, scoring 27 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions to comfortably lead the club’s scoring charts.

The 22-year-old has netted 21 times in the Scottish Premiership, leaving him eight clear of nearest rival Jermain Defoe, and it would take a huge effort from the chasing pack to overhaul the Kourou-born star in the goals department.

Edouard’s form, on both the domestic and European stage, has been attracting interest from several top European teams although it is claimed Leicester City are leading the race for his signature in the summer.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers worked with the Frenchman at Parkhead, with the Northern Irishman the one that brought the striker to Scotland initially, and a reunion could be on the cards.

However, the Bhoys, who were knocked out of the Europa League last week in the last-32 stage to Copenhagen, are desperate to keep hold of their prized asset and are said to have opened contract talks.

Edouard is tied down to Celtic until the summer of 2022 and it is thought a new deal will be offered that will keep him at the club for an extra three years.

Celtic, who edged past St. Johnstone 1-0 in the Scottish FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, return to league action on Wednesday when they make the trip to Almondvale Stadium on Wednesday to take on Livingston, who are fifth in the table and three points behind fourth-place Aberdeen.