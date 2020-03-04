Celtic captain Brown slams ‘keyboard warriors’ after Europa criticism

Scott Brown feels the criticism aimed at the Celtic squad following their Europa League exit is unfair, saying people are happy to slam the team online.

Celtic drew the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash at Copenhagen 1-1, giving the Scottish champions a precious away goal ahead of the return leg at Parkhead last Thursday.

However, the Bhoys were knocked out after conceding two late goals as they lost 3-1 on the night, an aggregate score of 4-2 in favour of the Danish outfit.

After the defeat, the Celtic squad were criticised heavily for their performance although Brown, who played in the disappointing second-leg defeat, has defended his team and says it is easy to hurl abuse from a computer.

“I don’t read comments, people can write and do what they want to me, I’ve heard it all,” he said, as quoted by the Glasgow Times. “Do some young players take that criticism to heart? Yeah, some do.

“And I think it’s unfair for a lot of people because we’ve been brought up in a day and age that people can be keyboard warriors, hiding behind it. They wouldn’t say it to you on the street to your face.”

Celtic did manage to bounce back from their early European exit with a narrow 1-0 Scottish FA Cup victory against St Johnstone, keeping the Bhoys on course for a fourth-straight trophy.

Brown and co return to Scottish Premiership action on Wednesday when they travel to Livingston as the visitors look to extend their 12-point lead over rivals Rangers at the top of the table.