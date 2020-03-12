Celtic defender Ajer tipped for summer exit

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer expects to leave the club during the summer, according to his agent Tore Pedersen

Norway international Ajer originally joined Celtic from Start in 2016 and, following a loan spell at Kilmarnock during his first season at the club, he has gone on to establish himself as an integral part of the team.

The 21-year-old has particularly excelled this season, forming a strong defensive partnership with Christopher Jullien, as Celtic look to be on course to win a ninth successive Scottish Premiership title and perhaps an unprecedented fourth domestic treble in a row.

Ajer has been linked with a move away from Parkhead in each of the last two transfer windows, with the likes of Tottenham and AC Milan reportedly showing an interest, but he has chosen to remain with Celtic on each occasion.

The centre-back signed a new four-year deal with Celtic back in 2018, but it appears his time in Glasgow could now be coming to an end, with Pedersen confirming his client is keen to take the next step in his career.

“He does not extend with Celtic and disappears this summer,” Pedersen told NTB. “There are several clubs that are interested, but I can’t go into names anymore. There are many who have followed him for a long period of time.”

However, Pedersen insists Ajer will not be leaving Celtic on the cheap, with the suggestion being that the Bhoys value the defender at between €30-40million.

“There are also clubs who would like to have him, but who can’t afford it. There is generally great interest in Kristoffer,” Pedersen added.