Rangers midfielder still in demand says Gerrard

Rangers

Share







Steven Gerrard says there is plenty of interest in Greg Docherty still despite a move to Sunderland hitting a snag.

Docherty has been told he is free to leave on loan and a move to League One Sunderland looked to be on the cards until negotiations broke down between the two clubs.

However, Gerrard says the player still has lots of options and should get fixed up before the transfer window closes.

Meanwhile, Jamie Barjonas and Jamie Murphy have become the latest January departures having agreed loan moves to Partick Thistle and Burton respectively.

Rangers ace Greg Docherty makes decision on Sunderland transfer after Charlton contact – Express https://t.co/vCSCY3eACE — UK Sports News Bot (@UKNewsBot1) January 16, 2020

“Jamie Barjonas has gone to Partick Thistle for a short loan. He needs to play,” Gerrard said. “Jamie Murphy is the same. He’s been first-class to be fair. He’s been working ever so hard but we’ve found it hard to get him the minutes and games that he wants, especially after his big injury.

“So I think it would be good for him to go play for Burton. Docherty is still about. The kid has got a lot of interest because of the success he had on loan at Shrewsbury.”

The Gers have also recalled young goalkeeper Robbie McCrorie from his loan spell with Queen of the South, and have sent him to Livingston for the rest of the season instead.

He could even make his debut for Gary Holt’s side at home to St Johnstone on Wednesday night after joining up with his new Lions team-mates for Tuesday’s final training session.

Gerrard says he regrets letting Queens down, but insists making the Livingston move is the right thing for McCrorie if he is to stand the best possible chance of fulfilling his dream of one day replacing Allan McGregor in the Rangers line-up.