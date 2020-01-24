Gerrard reiterates Rangers’ stance over in-demand Morelos

Rangers

Share







Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists top scorer Alfredo Morelos is "not for sale" despite serious interest from Sevilla.

Morelos’ future at Rangers has been heavily speculated upon during the January transfer window after another impressive season.

The Colombia international has netted 28 times across all competitions in 2019-20, just two shy of last season’s tally, and is understandably attracting plenty of interest.

Sevilla are the latest club to be linked with his services but it’s understood Manchester United, Tottenham and Inter Milan are also keen.

The Spanish outfit see Morelos as the perfect replacement following Javier Hernandez’s departure to MLS giants LA Galaxy earlier in the week.

However, it appears they are going to be unsuccessful in any attempt to snap up the 23-year-old hitman this month.

Gerrard said: “He’s not for sale. Nothing has changed on that.”

The former Liverpool skipper is reluctant to let any of his star players depart mid-season as they look to beat rivals Celtic to the Premiership title for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign.

They currently sit second, two points behind leaders Celtic, but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Gerrard has also promised Gers fans that there will be some “good news in a day of two” concerning the future of Jermain Defoe.

🎙️ SG: There should hopefully be some news on Defoe in the next day or two. He is massive on and off the pitch, the goal against St Mirren wasn't lucky he knows where to be inside the box. Jermain is perfect to work with Alfredo. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 24, 2020

The veteran striker joined Rangers on an 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth in January 2019.

Defoe’s contract with the Cherries is set to expire at the end of the term and it’s expected that he will join the Scottish side permanently.