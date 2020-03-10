Kamara backs Rangers to silence doubters

Glen Kamara is backing Rangers to silence the critics when they take on Bayer Leverkusen in the next stage of the Europa League.

The Light Blues have had a tough time of late but secured their first win in four domestic matches and their first clean sheet on the road in Scotland since before Christmas after Ryan Kent’s deflected strike edged them past Ross County at the weekend.

The performance was far from polished as County passed up three decent second-half chances but Kamara was just happy to get back to winning ways ahead of a challenging week with Celtic visiting Ibrox three days after Thursday’s Europa League first leg.

“It is a huge week for the club but it is one we are all looking forward to,” the Finland international said.

“Now we want to deliver good performances. Some people write us off in Europe and they don’t expect us to get results so hopefully we can prove them wrong.”

Kamara admitted proving the critics wrong was partly the motivation as Rangers bounced back from consecutive defeats against Hearts and Hamilton, and hopes to keep them quiet again with a strong display against Leverkusen.

Rangers have shown they can step it up on the big occasion this season when knocking Sporting Braga out in the last round, while they have also defeated Celtic in the Premiership.

“We just had to stay focused and get the win and we have done that,” he said. “Hopefully this result can silence some of our critics and we can go and build on it now.

“It is important everyone sticks together when things are tough. Now we want to keep delivering on the pitch for the rest of the season.”