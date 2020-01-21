Bayern on the verge of snaffling Odriozola from Real

Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola is reportedly on his way to Germany to put the finishing touches on a loan move to Bayern Munich.

Reports in both Spain and Germany claim the two clubs have reached an agreement on a deal for the defender, who has fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu this season.

Ahead of Real’s Copa del Rey tie on Wednesday against lower league Salamanca, head coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed the San Sebastian-born defender had offers on the table and that he wouldn’t stand in his way if he decided to move.

The 24-year-old has managed just five appearances in all competitions in the current campaign and is desperate to get away from Los Blancos in the hope of pushing his claims for a spot in the Spain squad for Euro 2020.

Odriozola has faced a similar problem at both club and international level if selected by La Roja with Dani Carvajal clearly the first choice for both Real and Spain in the position.

He’ll hope his chances of first-team action improve in Bavaria, where Joshua Kimmich is currently the preferred choice on the right-hand side of the German champion’s defence.

However, it would appear interim head coach Hansi Flick would like to move Kimmich into his midfield, opening the door for Odriozola.

The decision to switch Benjamin Pavard into the centre of defence could also mean more opportunities for Odrizola in a Die Roten team chasing honours on three fronts.

The platform seems set for Odriozola to get his career back on track having been very highly regarded when at Real Sociedad before his 30million euros move to Madrid in the summer of 2018.

It is understood Bayern have agreed a six-month loan deal but don’t have the option to sign him permanently with Real keen to have him back at the Bernabeu next season.