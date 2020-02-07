Bayern chief Salihamidzic cool on contract talks

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is adamant the club won’t rush into contract talks with some of their biggest names.

The likes of Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Javi Martinez, David Alaba and Thiago Alcantara will all see their current deals at the Allianz Arena expire in June 2021.

Some of the quintet have already started attracting interest with Manchester United understood to be keeping a close eye on Muller, while Barcelona are keen on re-signing Thiago.

Despite some key figures in the Bayern squad closing in on the end of their contracts, Salihamidzic says the focus is on results on the field and deals will be arranged in due course.

“We will certainly have talks, but in the next few weeks we will concentrate on the competitions,” Salihamidzic told reporters. “It’s important that we are totally focused on the games in the upcoming weeks. That’s where the focus lies.”

Asked whether he was concerned about rival clubs potentially looking at the stars coming out of contract, Salihamidzic added: “No. Sure, this can happen with top players, but we have had good experience with concentrating on the competitions first and that’s what we will do. But like I said before, we will have talks, the players know about it and there are no problems.”

Bayern will be determined to avoid any kind of distractions as the Bundesliga leaders prepare to host second-place RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Just a point separates the two teams and victory for the reigning champions this weekend would see them open up a noticeable lead for the first time in the league this season.