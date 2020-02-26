Bayern star Gnabry earns Flick praise after Chelsea rout

Bayern Munich manager Hans-Dieter Flick has hailed the talent of Serge Gnabry after his brace in a 3-0 win at Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Germany international Gnabry, who had taken apart Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the group stages of the Champions League, enjoyed another successful night in London.

Gnabry bagged two second-half goals and could have had a hat-trick, missing two good opportunities before striker Robert Lewandowski scored a third to wrap up a convincing win for the Bavarian giants.

Bayern still have the second leg of their last-16 tie to come at the Allianz Arena but the Bundesliga champions are in a commanding position to reach the quarter-finals.

The former Arsenal youngster enjoyed another memorable return to the English capital, having scored four times during a 7-2 demolition of Spurs in the group stage back in October.

Bayern boss Flick is delighted to see the 24-year-old, who arrived in Bavaria via a brief spell with Werder Bremen, fulfilling his potential back in his Germany following a tough time with the Gunners.

“Playing in Germany he’s now just doing fantastically well and with Bayern he’s really developing well,” said Flick.

“He’s really capable, he’s got very good skills, so looking at it that way I’m very happy he’s in Germany with us.”

Bayern don’t have too long to celebrate their efforts in Europe as the battle to retain their Bundesliga crown continues on Saturday.

Flick’s side, who hold a one-point lead at the top of the table over RB Leipzig, travel to the Rhein-Neckar-Arena to take on Hoffenheim.