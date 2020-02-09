Can calls for Dortmund street-smarts after Leverkusen loss

Borussia Dortmund loan signing Emre Can claims his side need to be more street-smart after squandering a lead to lose 4-3 at Bayer Leverkusen.

BVB looked on course for the three points on Saturday as goals from Mats Hummels, Can and Rapheal Guerreiro gave them a 3-2 lead with 10 minutes of the Bundesliga encounter remaining.

However late goals from Leon Bailey and Lars Bender saw the hosts snatch the three points at the BayArena.

Having seen his side denied a chance to go level with rivals Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table Can, on loan for the rest of the season from Juventus, feels Dortmund must be cleverer when they have the lead going into the dying moments of games.

He told the club’s official website: “The team has a lot of potential but needs to learn one thing: when you’re in the lead, you have to be “dirtier” – to put it simply. Sometimes you need to commit fouls, defend better, all together.

“We play beautiful attacking football but we all need to be better defensively. We scored three goals again today but we let in four. You don’t win games like that. It was a setback of course, but there is still a long way to go this season. Plenty can still happen. I believe in the team; I see the potential, even though I’ve only been here for a week.”

Dortmund have a chance to bounce back on Friday night when they host Eintracht Frankfurt at Signal Iduna Park.