Watzke reaffirms Dortmund’s stance over England star Sancho

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke says the club will not be bullied into selling Jadon Sancho for a knock down price in the summer transfer window.

Sancho has become one of the hottest properties in world football since breaking onto the scene with Dortmund in the 2018/19 campaign, in which he scored 13 goals across all competitions.

The England international, who is expected to be part of his country’s squad for next year’s rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament, has already improved on those statistics in the current season.

Before football was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 20-year-old had bagged 17 goals and registered 16 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions, already breaking his stats from last year.

Interest in Sancho is said to be extremely high ahead of the summer window, with the likes of 20-time English champions Manchester United and Spanish giants Real Madrid preparing to make a move.

With clubs currently losing revenue due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it was suggested Dortmund may be willing to accept a price lower than the £130million valuation they have slapped on the forward.

However, Watzke insists BVB will be doing nothing of the sort and that any interested party would need to stump up the cash for Sancho, who is believed to be eager to return to England.

In an interview with BILD on Sunday, the Dortmund CEO said: “Even before the coronavirus outbreak, we said our preference is to keep Jadon with us. But at the end of the day you always have to respect what the player wants.

“I can clearly say that even the very rich clubs, despite the existential crisis, should not believe that they can go on a bargain tour with us. We don’t have to sell anyone below their value.”