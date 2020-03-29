Top Manchester United targets also wanted by Chelsea

Manchester United look set to face competition from Chelsea for two of their top transfer targets this summer, reports have claimed.

It looks like being another busy transfer window for the Reds as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues the rebuild of his squad, but he will not have a free run at the players he wants.

As is usually the case with the best players, all the top clubs are keen and even though they are still a huge pull, United do not have the pick of the best these days.

It means some transfer battles could be on the cards this summer, in particular for Birmingham starlet Jude Bellingham and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Both players are high on United’s wanted list but the Sunday papers claim Chelsea are also doing all they can to get them on board.

United have been pulling out all the stops for Bellingham and a few weeks ago showed him around the training facilities in the hope of convincing him to sign.

Leading figures at Dortmund think Sancho is on his way to United

Now it has been claimed that Chelsea were also stepping up their attempts to lure him before the coronavirus pandemic struck to bring the football season to a halt.

A number of moves have been put on hold as clubs wait to see what the financial ramifications of the virus will be. However Chelsea are in the hunt and will battle United for Bellingham and Sancho when normality returns.

Chelsea have shown they are willing to give youth a try this season, which will appeal to Bellingham, who will want assurances over his path to the first team and how long it will take.

Sancho will be expecting to step straight in to whichever side he opts to sign for and both United and Chelsea will agree to that.

It could just come down to personal preference of the player and it looks sure to be an interesting window whenever it opens.