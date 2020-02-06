Klinsmann outlines plans for Hertha Berlin future

Hertha Berlin

Share







Hertha Berlin boss Jurgen Klinsmann says he has big plans for the future but the first step must be to focus on Bundesliga survival this season.

The former Germany, USA and Bayern Munich manager was brought in by the Bundesliga outfit after the sacking of Ante Covic in November and has been tasked with helping the capital outfit climb up the table.

Hertha currently find themselves in 13th place in the Bundesliga with six points between themselves and third-from-bottom Werder Bremen.

Klinsmann has great plans for what can be achieved at Hertha, who are 11 points away from the top six, but the 55-year-old former striker knows there is plenty of work to be done this season to make sure they are playing Bundesliga football next term.

“The priority right now is really just avoiding relegation and climbing the table as fast as possible,” he told bundesliga.com.

“After that we want to excite. To excite the players and give them a vision, give them a picture where they see themselves really excited to be part of the development.”

"You again?" 🤨 It's rematch time as Schalke and Hertha get set to battle it out for a spot in the next round ⚔️#DFBPokal #S04BSC pic.twitter.com/FLUgmVxEX1 — The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) February 4, 2020

Hertha are back in Bundesliga action on Saturday when they host a Mainz side that are currently in 15th place in the standings and just five points behind Klinsmann’s men.

The Hertha boss does feel his side have been making progress since his arrival and it’s a case of small steps going forward.

“We’re now in a very different situation to the one we were in eight weeks ago when I started here,” he added. “We’ve got more security and there’s more flow to our game.”